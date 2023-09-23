State Higher Edu dept issues guidelines for admission to vacant seats through decentralised counselling

Kolkata: Considering vacant seats in professional technical courses, the state Higher Education department allowed all the institutes recognised by the regulatory authorities, state-aided and private universities for admission of students through decentralised counselling and allotment process.



The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has been enthused for conducting examinations, e-counselling and allotment of seats for the selection and admission of candidates to the degree-level engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses in the state.

The Board completed the three phases of the e-counselling and allotment process, accordingly they have generated the allotment and admission status report as well as the vacancy status report for the academic sessions 2023-24.

Considering the vacancy, the department has decided on admission through a decentralised counselling and allotment process. For admission to the engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in the first year through decentralised counselling, the department stated that it will be allowed on the basis of WBJEE rank, All India JEE Main rank and 10+2 level results like

last year.

For government engineering and technology colleges, admissions will be allowed only for students domiciled in the state with WBJEE merit rank. For state universities, admission will be allowed only with WBJEE Merit Rank along with the existing norms of the percentage of domicile students and students from other states.

Apart from this, the department has provided a general guideline for these institutes.

Every institute will declare the list of vacant seats discipline-wise in the Institutional Notice Board as well as their websites seeking applications from eligible candidates.

They will have to declare the list of applicants shortlisted for admission against the declared vacant seats along with a list of ineligible candidates with proper justification for the rejection.