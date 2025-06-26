State Health dept inspects newly-built dialysis unit at MJN Med Hosp

Cooch Behar: A five-member delegation from the state Health department conducted a comprehensive inspection of the newly-built dialysis unit at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. The 15-bed facility, which is yet to be commissioned, is set to operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to hospital sources, the visiting team thoroughly reviewed all aspects of the dialysis unit, including infrastructure, hygiene protocols, patient amenities and equipment readiness. Once the evaluation report is submitted, the facility is expected to become operational shortly.

The introduction of the new unit is anticipated to bring significant relief to thousands of patients who visit MJN Medical College Hospital annually—not only from across Cooch Behar district but also from Alipurduar and parts of lower Assam. At present, the hospital has a five-bed dialysis department, but most of the machines remain non-functional, severely hampering timely treatment for patients.

Due to this equipment failure, many patients are forced to travel to Dinhata Subdivision Hospital or private centres for dialysis, despite MJN being a major district hospital.

“The team examined whether the necessary arrangements were in place, including changing areas for patients and designated spaces for doctors,” said Dr Debolina Das, MSVP of MJN Medical College Hospital.

“They’ve collected detailed information and once their report is approved, the unit will be launched. We’re hopeful that we can expand from 15 to 20 beds in the near future.”