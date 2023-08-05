State health dept commences upgradation of rural hosps

Kolkata: The state health department has taken up initiative to upgrade several rural hospitals in the districts up to the level of state general hospital, giving a further boost to the rural health infrastructure.



In a recent order, the health department has given approval to upgrade the 30-bedded Gazole Rural Hospital in Malda to a 140-bedded state general hospital. Around 111 new posts in different categories have also been created.

The government has also given an approval to upgrade a non-bedded Churamon Primary Health Centre in North Dinajpur’s Itahar block to a 10-bedded health facility.

Eight new posts have been created. Purba Gabberia Primary Health Centre in Joynagar I block of South 24-Parganas will be upgraded to the level of a 10-bedded health facility with 13 new posts being created.

The health department has also taken a decision to upgrade an 80-bedded Bethuadahari Rural Hospital in Nakashipara block in Nadia to a 100-bedded state general hospital.

As many as 13 new posts will also be created here. The state government is in the process of inducting over 11,500 health workers on contractual basis to further boost the rural health infrastructure.

The state has already taken up a major infrastructural revamp in various district hospitals. Besides, critical care facilities are being enhanced. The state health department had earlier announced filling up of various vacant posts of health professionals, including 1,207 general duty medical officers (GDMO) in the district-level hospitals to further boost infrastructure.

General nursing staff and BSC grade II nurses are being recruited. The step has been taken to fill up the vacant posts in district hospitals.

Incidentally, the department has initiated the process of recruiting 1,800 general duty medical officers (GDMO) at the primary health centre (PHC) level to further boost infrastructure in the districts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently instructed the health department to enhance infrastructure in the rural areas.