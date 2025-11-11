State Health body suspends licence of Kasba’s Genesis Hosp

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday indefinitely suspended the licence of Kasba’s Genesis Hospital for failing to pay Rs 3.68 lakh in compensation to a patient’s family.

Nearly 11 months after directing Kasba’s Genesis Hospital to pay the compensation to a patient’s family, the WBCERC found the amount still unpaid and asked the state Health Department to suspend the hospital’s licence. The private hospital has been barred from admitting new patients until the compensation is cleared, though it must ensure that ongoing patients are not inconvenienced.

About 11 months ago, a patient’s family complained to the WBCERC that Kasba’s Genesis Hospital had levied exorbitant and illegal charges. Following an inquiry, the commission ordered the hospital to pay Rs 3.68 lakh as compensation. However, the hospital allegedly ignored repeated reminders and failed to comply, prompting the WBCERC to suspend its licence. Meanwhile, the commission has also asked the Director of Health Services to probe alleged irregularities at Bangur Medical Centre, a diagnostic facility.