‘State has started taking precautions to deal with floods & river erosions’

Siliguri: The course of the Teesta River has changed due to the flash floods. Therefore, the Irrigation department of the West Bengal government has started taking initiatives to deal with floods and river erosion situations in advance.



Partha Bhowmick, the minister of state Irrigation department held an administrative meeting at Siliguri State Guest House on Tuesday. Expressing his concern, he said that initiatives are being taken to build dams in places where the course of the river has changed.

“We have started taking precautions and necessary measures to prevent flood situations and river erosion in advance. Dams will be built in 8 places. Engineers are taking all the necessary measures,” said the minister.

On Tuesday, the meeting was attended by officials of the Irrigation department of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.

Apart from the Teesta River, the state government has started restoring the land which was undertaken during the period of the Left front. 90 per cent of those lands have been documented. The rest of the land will be documented this year.

There are 86.40 acres of land in Cooch Behar district, 5498.43 acres in Jalpaiguri, 3219.63 acres in Darjeeling. Records of the remaining lands will be released by March 1. Another meeting will be held on that day.

Besides, Fuleswari, and Zorapani rivers under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Mahishmari, Sahu rivers will be purified. Minister with Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb will inspect the condition of the rivers on Wednesday.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, and officials of Irrigation department of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar were present at Tuesday’s meeting.