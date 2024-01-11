‘State has spent about Rs 700 crore for dev of religious destinations’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the state has spent Rs 700 crore for development of religious destinations across the state.



“The work for development of Kalighat Temple is now going on in full swing. The Reliance group is renovating the peak of the temple with Rs 35 crore but the entire rejuvenation for the temple is being executed by us by spending Rs 165 crore. I will ask Mayor Firhad Hakim to see to it that the work can be fast tracked and I am hopeful that the work may be complete before Bengali New Year Day (Poila Baisakh),” Banerjee said.

She added that Jagannath Temple, a replica of the one in Puri, is coming up in Digha.

West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation is executing the work entailing an expenditure of Rs 205 crore.

She provided a list of various religious sites spanned across the state that has been developed by her government.

“We have spent Rs 250 crore for development of Gangasagar. Rs 36.41 crore is being sent for lighting at Gangasagar during the fair,” Banerjee said.