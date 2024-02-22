State Handicrafts, Handloom & Swarojgar Fair starts

For the first time state Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) and Textiles department has organised state Handicrafts, Handloom and Swarojgar fair in collaboration with the Anandadhara under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department at the Eco Park gate number 1 in New Town.

The fair was inaugurated on February 22 which will continue till March 14 in three phases. During the inauguration state MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha, Panchayat and Rural Development minister, Pradip Mazumdar along with several bureaucrats were present at the dais.

According to Sinha, as per the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this fair has been organised to create more markets for the artisans and Self Help Groups (SHG). Sinha also informed that the artisans from the North Bengal region had urged to provide opportunities to showcase their products in Kolkata.

As most of the South Bengal states used to participate in the Kolkata fairs, this time it has been decided to accommodate all 23 districts in three phases. In the first phase that was inaugurated on Thursday, all the North Bengal districts along with Murshidabad district from South Bengal have been accommodated.

The first phase will conclude on February 28. From February 29, the second phase will commence with artisans and SHGs from Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia along with East and West Midnapore. The second phase will end on March 6 and subsequently, the third phase will start on March 7 and will continue till March 14.