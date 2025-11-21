State handicrafts expo opens in New Town

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2025-26 was inaugurated on Friday at the New Town City Square ground, with the government setting its sights on surpassing last year’s sales figure of Rs 56 crore.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim opened the fair in the presence of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Krishna Chakraborty and other officials.

Hakim said the growing stature of the expo was the result of sustained skill development initiatives undertaken by the department.

Thanking the participating artisans, he said: “You are representing Bengal before the world. Through your creativity, you serve the state. I haven’t come here only to inaugurate the fair—I have come to thank you.” Sources said handicraft items worth around Rs 200 crore had been exported abroad through various agencies over the past few years. In the previous financial year, the MSME and Textiles department organised fairs and expos that saw 10,586 artisans participate, generating nearly Rs 100 crore through direct sales and orders.

This year, over 5,500 artisans are taking part, with more than 40 pavilions showcasing their work.

The expo will remain open daily from 1 pm to 8.30 pm till December 14.