State grants approval to rebuild Holong Forest Bungalow, sanctions Rs 3.80 cr

Alipurduar: The lost glory of the Holong Forest Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park is set to return with the Bengal government granting approval to rebuild the heritage structure that was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire on June 18, 2024. The state has sanctioned Rs 3.80 crore for the project, paving the way for the revival of one of North Bengal’s most celebrated wildlife tourism landmarks.

Forest department officials confirmed that the reconstructed bungalow will come up on the eastern bank of the Holong River, maintaining the classic appearance that made it an iconic destination. However, unlike the original structure, which was entirely wooden, the new building will use a mix of wood and concrete to reduce the risk of fire. The layout will remain largely unchanged, with eight rooms, a tin roof identical to the original and the same staircase design. While the structural blueprint has been finalised, the Forest department has not yet clarified whether the bungalow will be immediately opened to tourists after completion. The hesitation stems from the experience at Buxa Tiger Reserve, where the rebuilt Jayanti Forest Bungalow could not resume overnight accommodation due to the lack of mandatory clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Tourism stakeholders have warmly welcomed the reconstruction decision. Bishwajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, said: “We have been demanding this since the day the bungalow burned down. Holong has always been a prime attraction for tourists from India and abroad. Our only appeal is that the new structure must remain completely faithful to the original design that everyone cherishes.”

Jaldapara Forest Division DFO Parveen Kaswan said: “The Hollong Forest Bungalow was completely damaged in an accidental fire on June 18, 2024. A proposal for reconstruction in the original shape and plinth area was submitted to the state government and administrative approval has now been received.”