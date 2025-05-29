State govt warns ULBs against charging extra trade licence fees

Kolkata: Addressing concerns over excessive application fees charged by certain Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for the issuance or renewal of trade licences, the state government has directed all such bodies to ensure compliance with the fee ceilings prescribed under law.

Sources confirmed that the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has issued an order to deal with the alleged excessive application fees for the issuance or renewal of ‘Certificates for Enlistment’ of profession, trade and callings, commonly known as trade licenses.

The order highlights that some ULBs have been levying application fees beyond the maximum limits set by law. To rectify this, the state government has outlined the maximum permissible fees for different ULBs.

It was learnt that municipalities, notified area authorities and industrial township authorities, under Section 118 of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, can charge up to Rs 1,500 per annum.

Municipal Corporations, excluding Kolkata and Howrah, under Section 141 of the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006, are capped at Rs 2,500 per annum. Both Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporations, governed by their respective 1980 Acts, are also limited to Rs 2,500 per annum. An official said that the directive mandates strict adherence to these provisions. The measure aims to standardise and regulate the fee structure, ensuring fairness and transparency in the trade licensing process across Bengal. Sources said that the state government received complaints against certain municipal bodies charging excessive fees which in turn was hampering business prospects in the state.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been taking several initiatives to make the state business-friendly to draw in more investments but the actions of charging excessive fee hampers such prospective,” said department sources.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes and curbing malpractices, fostering a business-friendly environment while upholding statutory compliance,” it was added.

A follow-up communication is learnt to have been circulated to key stakeholders, including municipal commissioners, chairpersons of ULBs, and other officials, for information and compliance. The order was also directed to be uploaded on the departmental website to ensure public access.