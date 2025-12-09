State govt to step up pollution monitoring at Santaldih power plant

Kolkata: To ensure regular tracking of emissions, water discharge and surrounding environmental conditions, the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has decided to step up environmental monitoring at the Santaldih Thermal Power Station in Purulia.

Sources said the move will cover both 250 MW units at the coal-fired plant, which remains one of the corporation’s significant generating stations.

Officials said the expanded monitoring arrangement is being put in place to meet statutory requirements under central pollution-control laws. Thermal power stations are required to conduct routine checks on stack emissions, ambient air quality and wastewater discharged from their premises. The reports generated from these assessments are submitted to regulatory authorities and also help plant engineers evaluate day-to-day environmental performance.

According to WBPDCL functionaries, the corporation intends to engage an external laboratory that is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and recognised by either the state or central pollution control boards. They said this is essential for ensuring that sampling and analysis adhere to recognised scientific standards and that each test report carries the certification required for compliance.

It was further learnt that the scope of work includes night-time sampling, monitoring during adverse weather and assignments in waterlogged areas. Given these conditions, contractors undertaking the monitoring will be required to follow strict safety and occupational-health norms. Plant officials said such monitoring helps detect any deviation in emissions or water discharge parameters and allows the utility to take corrective steps when necessary.

WBPDCL sources said the utility will provide access to power supply points and designated storage areas for equipment, while the selected monitoring agency will need to arrange all instruments, consumables and manpower. They added that the continuous two-year monitoring plan is expected to support greater transparency in the station’s operations and help the corporation maintain compliance with national environmental standards.

Officials pointed out that while environmental monitoring is a routine requirement for all coal-based power plants, the renewed focus at Santaldih reflects an effort to ensure uninterrupted supervision at a time when pollution norms for thermal stations remain under close scrutiny.