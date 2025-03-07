State govt to set up CADC in Jhargram for tribal communities

Kolkata: The Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has decided to set up a centre of Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) in Jhargram for socio economic development of tribal communities.

The state government has decided to utilise the presently idle infrastructure of an old NGO namely Seva Bharti of Kapgari mouza within Jamboni block for setting up the centre. An MoU has been executed recently between the WBCADC and the NGO authorities. Pradip Kumar Majumdar, Minister in Charge of P&RD and Co-operation department, P Ulaganathan, secretary of the department, among other distinguished dignitaries were present at the occasion.

“There are a few newly-formed districts that don’t have a CADC project. Jhargram is one of them. CADC provides technology and handholding in agriculture and allied activities that uplifts the livelihood of those associated with the project. Hence, we have initiated such activities in Jhargram,” said Majumdar.

Around 700 Self-Help-Group (SHG) members along with other local people from neighbouring blocks participated in the programme where mango saplings and day-old chicks (DOC) were distributed among 15 SHG group leaders.

The Minister, Secretary and others addressed the audience, elaborating on the probable benefit of the CADC activities on local neighbouring villages specially the SHG groups.

“WBCADC has planned to impart skill development training for the local SHG groups on various farm activities etc. under the assistance of WBSRLM (West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission) funding and to take up various farm activities gradually in the field of agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors shortly thereafter,” said a WBCADC official.