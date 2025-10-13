State govt to reward flood rescue workers, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that those who worked tirelessly during the recent flash floods and landslides in North Bengal would be rewarded for their service.

Before leaving for Alipurduar from Kolkata airport, she said: “I am going to see how the reconstruction work is progressing. A review meeting will be held. Those who helped during the crisis—whether police personnel or local residents—will be given awards for their efforts.”

The state government will confer special awards on firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister, who had spent four days in North Bengal earlier this week overseeing relief work, is returning to the region to monitor the next phase of rehabilitation and rebuilding.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless after heavy rain since October 4 triggered landslides and floods across the northern districts.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold a high-level administrative meeting in Alipurduar before touring other affected areas to assess the situation. Relief camps have been set up in several places, providing food and temporary shelter, while financial aid for affected families is being distributed with what she termed “wartime urgency”.