State govt to expand old age pension scheme

Kolkata: In a visionary move to bolster support for those entering their golden years without a steady income, the Bengal government is poised to expand its benevolent old-age pension scheme, embracing an additional 50,000 deserving individuals.



This initiative aims to ease the financial strains often encountered in the twilight of life, offering a beacon of hope and security to more of the state’s elderly population.

The Mamata Banerjee government presently extends a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to approximately 20.15 lakh beneficiaries throughout the state. With the addition of 50,000 new recipients, the total number of beneficiaries under this scheme will soon increase to an impressive 20.65 lakh. This significant expansion demonstrates the government’s steadfast commitment to supporting its elderly citizens in their time of need.

Extending support to people of all ages and from all walks of life with a humane approach, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021 had proposed to provide old age pension to every person above 60 years of age and widows above 18 years of age in the state aiming to provide stable source of income to senior citizens of the state.

It was learnt that out of the financial allowance of Rs 1,000 to all individuals, the Centre is supposed to provide Rs 200 in case the beneficiaries belong to the 60-80 age bracket.

The Centre is supposed to bear its share of Rs 300 out of a total of Rs 1,000 if the beneficiaries are above 80.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly criticised the Centre for stopping funds in connection with old age pensions.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had announced that her government would be extending benefits of old age pension to another 9 lakh women while another 1.04 lakh will get benefits of widow pension.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister in 2022 announced that women receiving the widow pension would also be entitled to the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Social security pensions of Rs 1,000 per month are provided to women in Bengal. In the case of Lakshmir Bhandar, women in the age group of 25-60 years get Rs 1200 for the SC/ST and OBC while for the general caste, the amount is Rs 1000 per month.