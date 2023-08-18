State govt to employ 100-day job card holders in all govt depts

Kolkata: The state government has decided to offer jobs to 100-day job card holders (MGNREGA) in various departments under the ‘Khela Hobe’ scheme of the state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced that she would make provision for the 100-day job card holders who are not earning wages because the Centre is withholding funds under the same. It has now come to light that the state government will offer jobs to these labourers in all 24 departments of the state government under the ‘Khela Hobe’ scheme introduced by the CM.

Recently, a high-level meeting took place at the state Secretariat regarding the matter and it was decided that soon the notification will be made by the state government to implement the decision. Further, to make this a reality, the state government will reportedly start a new portal for registration of these job card holders. This portal will be linked to the one designated for 100-day job card holders.

The state has initiated the process of forming guidelines for the registration process of these workers through the new portal. The minister of the Panchayats and Rural Development department, Pradip Mazumder is learnt to have said the process is going ahead at a steady pace and the official announcement will be made once everything is finalised.

It was learned that there are about 64 lakh 100-day job card holders in the state. On average, they have worked for only 26 days in a year. The Duare Sarkar initiative is going to start again in September and it is learned that names could be registered at the camps.

Such a decision comes at a time when the ruling party in the state, Trinamool Congress, has decided to launch a mass agitation in Delhi in front of Krishi Bhavan, demanding funds. It is also learned that Abhishek, who is now in the United States for eye treatment, will be preparing the ground for the October 2 protest once he returns to Kolkata by the end of this month. Party leaders said the sole aim is to uphold people’s rights since the money that has been withheld belongs to them. They said the party is determined to keep fighting and won’t rest till the PMAY-G and MGNREGA funds are released by the Modi government.