State govt to compile book on food nutritional value in Bengali language

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is coming up with a book describing the food value of various fruits and vegetables which are an integral part of our diet.

Arup Roy, minister in-charge of FPI&H department said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed our department to compile a book describing the food value of the fruits and vegetables that form a part of our daily diet. We will dedicate a single page for stating the food value of each fruit and vegetable. The book will be in Bengali language.”

The minister announced that his department is hosting the ‘9th edition of Horti Food Festival 2025’ from February 20 to 22 at Netaji Indoor Stadium to attract entrepreneurs for investment in the sector and disseminate modern technology to farmers. “The farmers, particularly from Cooch Behar and South 24-Parganas, are getting extremely low prices for tomatoes. The variety cultivated is not fit for processing as its pulp content is low. The farmers will get to sit with experts and take advice on cultivating alternative variety so they can get good value for their produce,” said an FPI&H department official.

On February 21, a panel discussion will be held to make people aware of the quality of food that they consume. Experts from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya (BCKV) etc. will provide insights on how to identify good quality of fruits or vegetables in the market.

There will be 87 stalls with 28 related with FPI&H department. There will be stalls from other government departments like Anandadhara (Panchayats and Rural Development ), Sunderban Affairs, Agricultural Marketing, West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Ltd (Self-Help-Group and self employment), Science and Technology, State Seed Corporation, Coconut Development Board etc.