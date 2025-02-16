State govt to come up with seven new textile parks

Kolkata: The state MSME & Textiles department is giving a big push to setting up of new textile units as well as the expansion of some similar units in the state. The state MSME department highlighted the prospects for investment in the sector at the 8th edition of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held on February 5 and 6.

The total investment and employment in this area in the next few years will be to the tune of Rs 830 crore with employment generation for 7,200 crore. Seven companies have committed to setting up new textile units in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Nadia with a combined investment of Rs 650 crore that involves an employment potential of 6,600. A senior official of the department said that Bonie Group of Companies and Joyram Textiles will be setting up units in Hooghly, Variete Detex and Prime Finish in North 24-Parganas, Rudrafab in Howrah while USS Textiles and Minu Sarees will invest in Nadia. The six textile units which will be expanded are based at four districts and will involve an investment of Rs 180 crore with employment potential for 600 people. Tag Developers at Hooghly will see expansion with the installation of 72 waterjets and different dyeing vessels for cotton and other manmade fibres as well as other processing machines like texturising, calendaring etc. Tandhan at Howrah will have around 24 imported airjet looms to weave denim products. The other two units in Howrah that will be expanded are Kandelwal Yarn Dyeing unit and Chiranjilal Dyeing Unit. Maa Textiles at West Burdwan and Four Star International at North 24-Parganas will be expanded. Howrah will also see investment of Rs 100 crore in the next 18 months in the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) approved rubber park on 110 acres of land. The employment potential will be 1,650. “We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation and Ankurhati Gem and Jewellery Manufacturing Association for promotion of Excellence of jewellery products and artisans associated with the activity,” a senior official of MSME said.