State govt to come up with new godown for animal-feed storage

Kolkata: To ensure quality and safety standards of animal feed, West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd (WBLDCL) is coming up with a new and big storage godown for feed ingredients in the geographical premises of its Feed Milling Plant at Kalyani in Nadia.

“The storage godown for feed ingredients having 55000 sq.ft. area has been conceived considering a strategic plan of action, good manufacturing practice and ablation of feed price fluctuation that depends upon price variation of raw materials,” said a WBLDCL official.

The official added that WBLDCL will maintain all technical specifications required for an ideal godown that includes dry and ventilated space, pest control, moisture protection, security, sanitation, climate control etc. “These features ensure the quality and safety of animal feed,” he added.

The godown will run in a mechanized way. Fully automatic supply of raw materials i.e. feed ingredients to the main production unit will ensure less manual contact and precisely automated feed preparation without spillage.

WBLDCL, working under the state Animal Resources Development (ARD) Department is engaged in production as well as marketing of animal, poultry, fish and laboratory animal feed. All types of feed are generally supplied to the farmers, Self Help Groups, Farmers Producers’ Companies, farms, own integration and different research projects.

WBLDCL, with annual production of two lakh metric ton animal feed in six feed plants throughout West Bengal, runs at top gear in the animal feed industry of north-east India. “This endeavour from the part of WBLDCL will surely accelerate the animal feed production in West Bengal resulting in ultimate development of animal husbandry,” the official said.