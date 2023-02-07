State govt to bring resolution against ‘Partition of Bengal’ in Budget session

kolkata: Bengal government is going to bring resolution against the partition of Bengal during the Budget session, which is going to start at the Assembly from Wednesday. The ruling Trinamool Congress earlier alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to make partition happen in North Bengal.



The state BJP has been advocating for curving a new state out of North Bengal by fueling divisive politics. The demand for Gorkhaland has been fueled by the BJP to gain some political advantage by creating a volatile situation. BJP has also been accused of fanning KLO.

State government will present the Budget on February 15. Before the Budget, the state is likely to bring important resolutions. On February 13, discussion may take place on resolution against partition. State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim may table the resolution before the House. Another resolution may be passed to give religious recognition to tribal people belonging to the Sarna religious sect. The Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend both the sessions when these resolutions would be discussed on the floor of the House. Budget session will begin at around 2 pm through Governor CV Ananda Bose’s speech.Incidentally, a workshop was held at the Assembly on February 6 to teach Assembly etiquettes to the new MLAs. An orientation course always helps the newcomers to understand the Assembly’s proceedings, parliamentary affairs and also how to behave on the floor of the house. Many of the BJP MLAs skipped the orientation programme.

The new MLAs during the workshop were urged to come to the Assembly regularly and go through the documents, not only to enrich themselves but to serve the people of the area they represent. A day-long orientation course of the new MLAs was inaugurated by the Speaker Biman Bandopadhya. The trainers talked about the Assembly proceedings and discussed how it should be maintained by the legislators. The MLAs were also given training on how they can ventilate important issues of their areas by raising questions in the house.