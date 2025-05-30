State govt to auction 166 cottah Alipore land for underwater aquarium & museum

Kolkata: In a bid to set up an underwater aquarium and marine museum, the state government is gearing up to allot 166.50 cottah (11,137.50sqm) of land parcel on a freehold basis at Belvedere Road near the Alipore Zoological Garden with a starting bid price of Rs 410.26 crore.

Sources confirmed that West Bengal Housing Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) has called for bids from corporate bodies and consortiums to develop a commercial project that includes a state-of-the-art aquarium and marine museum. The e-auction will be conducted on June 30.

The location of the land parcel is at 34A, Belvedere Road, Alipore. An official said that the museum will include a 30,000 sq ft for guest experience areas and aquarium tanks. The key zones would include a ticketing and orientation gallery and a regional section showcasing aquatic life from Eastern India. There will be a world section aquatic species.

The museum will also include an underwater tunnel (minimum 30 metres with 270 degree view). There will be a touch tank for supervised interaction, designed for children and a deep-sea section featuring bio-luminescent creatures. Apart from these there will be a café, souvenir shop and public utilities.

Sources said the museum will also include a significant collection of sharks and rays to attract visitors. The design of the aquarium will have to be submitted to the state government for approval before submitting the building plan to Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The official said that Kolkata attracts millions of tourists annually due to its cultural heritage and landmarks. The land’s proximity to Alipore Zoo and Victoria Memorial positions the aquarium as a complementary attraction, likely drawing families, students and tourists. Further, the land’s commercial zoning allows for additional developments (e.g., retail, dining, entertainment), enhancing revenue streams. The inclusion of a café and souvenir shop within the aquarium design supports ancillary income.

Sources said about Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore will be spent for the museum, based on international benchmarks for high-quality aquariums. Additional commercial structures would include a cost of Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore, depending on scale and design. Revenue streams would involve ticket sales and special experiences such as behind-the-scenes tours, feeding sessions etc.