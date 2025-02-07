State govt staff booked for stabbing colleagues

Kolkata: An employee of the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he stabbed four of his colleagues with a sharp weapon.

The accused Amit Kumar Sarkar, however, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by his colleagues so he does not get

leave and salary.

Sarkar, an Upper Division (UD) clerk reportedly claimed that his mother is suffering from several illnesses and he was not getting his salary for the past few months.

He was also not being granted leave. On Thursday afternoon, Sarkar was seen coming out from the Karigori Bhavan, holding a blood-stained knife.

When he was asked to stop by some traffic cops, the man reportedly threatened to stab them as well.

Later, he was detained by the cops of Techno City Police station and the

knife was seized.

A case has been registered at the Techno City police station on charge of

attempt to murder.

However, police may consult a doctor to ascertain

his mental stability.