State govt seeks fresh proposals for imported liquor brands

Kolkata: The state government is learnt to have opened the door for the supply of premium foreign liquor to West Bengal by inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from licensed manufacturers for the 2025-26 financial year.

Sources confirmed that the West Bengal Excise Directorate has floated such an EOI. An issued notice seeks Indian manufacturers who bottle and market bottled-in-origin (BIO) foreign liquor brands—spirits imported and sold in sealed bottles—to participate in the process. BIO refers to foreign liquor that is imported into India in sealed bottles, exactly as it is packaged in the country of origin.

Significantly, the state’s move allows foreign liquor companies without a presence in India to tie up with Indian entities and enter the state market, provided the Indian partner meets all regulatory requirements. Sources said such a move is expected to determine which brands of foreign whisky, vodka, gin, rum and other premium liquors make it to retail shelves and bars in Bengal in the coming year. Only entities with the proper Central or state government licenses and a record of lawful operations will be considered. Those applying on behalf of international brand owners will need to produce valid legal authorisation. The initiative is part of the state’s effort to ensure transparency, compliance and quality in the supply of imported liquor. By regulating the entry of BIO brands through authorised suppliers, the Directorate aims to curb grey market imports and standardise availability of premium products in the state’s licensed outlets. It also ensures that excise revenues from high-end liquor sales are properly accounted for, said an official.

It was further added that BIO brands make up a significant share of high-end liquor consumption in urban centres such as Kolkata, Siliguri and Durgapur.

Demand has grown steadily in recent years, especially in metro bars, hotel chains and duty-paid retail outlets. The state’s move to formalise the process through annual tenders is being viewed as a step toward better market regulation and consumer choice.