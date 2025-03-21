State govt sanctions Rs 8 crore for Sandeshkhali Rural Hosp upgrade

Kolkata: Within a span of three months since Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured an infrastructure development in the rural hospital in North 24-Parganas’ Sandeshkhali, the state government has cleared a fund of Rs 8 crore for upgrading the hospital infrastructure.

The number of beds at Sandeshkhali Rural Hospital would be increased up to 60 from 30. Chief Minister Banerjee wrote a letter to Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato on March 17 stating the state government’s decision to increase the number of beds in the hospital and that cesarean section would also be available at the hospital. The state government is spending funds of Rs 8 crore for upgrading infrastructure at the hospital. The health department has already given approval to the project. The Chief Minister also expressed in the letter her hope that infrastructure upgradation would help the local people immensely.

There has been a demand from the local villagers to introduce caesarian section at the Sandeshkhali rural hospital. Sandeshkhali MLA Mahato said that work will start soon to increase the number of beds at the hospital. Many doctors will be recruited at the hospital as it sees an upgrade. During her last visit to Sandeshkhali in December last year, the Chief Minister directed that a caesarean delivery facility at the local Sandeshkhali Rural Hospital be started and the bed capacity be raised from 30 to 60.

Sandeshkhali had been embroiled in controversy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after a local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested.

An attack occurred as the Central agency officials were heading to his residence to conduct a raid as part of their investigation into a suspected public distribution scam and allegations of illegal land acquisition. The BJP also carried out a massive campaign in Sandeshkhali to gain political advantage during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was caught in controversy after the ruling Trinamool Congress released videos that allegedly showed local BJP leaders admitting to offering money to individuals to fabricate accusations against TMC leaders and workers. These videos helped shape the narrative that some of the issues in Sandeshkhali were orchestrated.

Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory in the Basirhat Constituency, under which Sandeshkhali falls, with a massive lead of over 3 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls.

In November, during a by-election in Haroa Assembly Constituency, Trinamool achieved another resounding win, garnering 76.63 per cent of the total vote share and a margin exceeding 1.25 lakh votes.