State govt sanctions Rs 21 crore for renovation works in SJDA

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is about to start numerous renovation works in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and surrounding areas, including road repair works and for this, the state government has sanctioned Rs 21 crore to SJDA.



The works are under tender process and will commence soon.

Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of SJDA said this in a news conference at PWD Inspection Bungalow in Siliguri on Friday.

“After a few days of her visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sanctioned the amount to SJDA. With this money, we will repair many roads in Siliguri and surrounding areas. Soon, the work will start,” the Chairman added.

The VIP Road towards Eastern Bypass will also be repaired, which was a long-standing demand of people. People residing in that area and the BJP party staged protests several times demanding repair of the road.

About Rs 97 lakh has been sanctioned for the work. A 1400-meter road starting from Jabravita Underpass to Vabesh Petrol Pump will be repaired. Tenders will open for the work on January 15.

In this regard, the chairman said: “The area falls under Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency. The MLA of the constituency, who belongs to the BJP party, did not sanction a single amount for the repair work but our state government has provided the money and so we are doing the work.”

Apart from this, roads will be repaired in the Pokaijyot area in Ward 46. The project cost is about Rs 1 crore 85 lakh. A bituminous road will be constructed in Ward 36 with Rs 1 crore and 8 lakh. Connecting roads of wards 39 and 40 will be repaired with Rs 1 crore and 43 lakh. A school building will be renovated with Rs 32 lakh.

Apart from this, several roads in Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency will also be repaired with this fund.