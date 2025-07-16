State govt removes jurisdiction clause for conductor’s licence

Kolkata: The state Transport department has eased rules for obtaining conductor’s license for buses by relaxing certain long-standing provisions.

Previously, as per Section 30(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, applicants were required to apply to the licensing authority having jurisdiction over the area in which they resided or conducted business. In addition, Rule 43 of the West Bengal Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 required applicants to have passed at least primary school (Class IV) to be eligible for a conductor’s licence.

Following multiple representations seeking relaxation in submitting educational qualification documents, the state government has now responded. In a notification issued on July 14, Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan announced that the jurisdictional restriction for conductor’s licence has been officially removed in public interest.

The notification further allows a six-month grace period for submission of documents proving minimum educational qualification. Applicants who are unable to provide their educational certificates at the time of application must submit a written request seeking additional time, along with a self-declaration in the prescribed format affirming their qualification. They must also undertake to submit the necessary documents within six months from the date of licence issuance.

Failure to submit the documents within the stipulated period may lead to revocation of the licence, though only after the applicant is given an opportunity to be heard.

Licensing authorities have also been directed to assess the applicant’s basic reading and writing abilities before approving the licence. Additionally, a self-declaration regarding the applicant’s place of business will now suffice for the application process.