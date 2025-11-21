State govt reduces Suvidha Portal fees for goods vehicles from January 1

Kolkata: The Bengal government has announced a reduction in facilitation fees for goods vehicles using the Suvidha Portal for movement through Land Customs Stations (LCS) and Integrated Check Posts (ICP) along the India-Bangladesh border. The revised rates will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

The Suvidha Portal is a digital vehicle facilitation system introduced by the Bengal government in collaboration with the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Indian Customs and the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure quick clearance and smooth movement of vehicles at various ICPs in the state. It is currently operational for the export of all categories of goods vehicles through the ICPs established along the aforementioned border.

A notification issued by the Transport department on Thursday stated that the revision received clearance from the Finance (Revenue) department. The government noted that prevailing market conditions had adversely affected transporters and exporters of both perishable and non-perishable goods—particularly stone chips and boulders—prompting a fee restructuring to support cross-border export operations.

Under the new structure, charges for chassis, unloaded trucks and other unloaded vehicles have been reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,250 per entry. Fees for vehicles carrying perishable items and non-perishable hazardous goods have been lowered from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,550. Goods vehicles with up to six wheels transporting non-perishable items will now pay Rs 4,250 instead of Rs 5,000.

For heavier consignments, 14 to 18-wheeler goods vehicles carrying perishable items will be charged Rs 10,200, down from Rs 12,000. Twenty-wheelers and above transporting non-perishable goods will pay Rs 12,750, reduced from Rs 15,000. The fees for vehicles carrying river stone boulders and stone chips have also been revised downward, with separate lower tariffs notified for the ICPs at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar and Fulbari in Jalpaiguri. Loaded vehicles not covered under specific categories will now be charged Rs 8,500, reduced from Rs 10,000.

The notification adds that applicable GST on the revised fees must be paid by exporters or consignors directly to the GST authorities under the Reverse Charge Mechanism.