State govt pursues GOI compensation for school electricity bills

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is set to approach the Government of India (GOI) for reimbursement of electricity bills incurred by state-run schools during the Lok Sabha General Election 2024. These schools had accommodated Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Police Forces (SPF), leading to substantial electricity usage.



In a recent directive, the special secretary to the government of West Bengal requested the principal secretary of the School Education department to submit a detailed statement of school-wise consolidated electricity bills. This data, along with a list of the schools used for sheltering police personnel, will be submitted to the concerned Central ministry for reimbursement. This move follows the high electricity consumption caused by the presence of numerous CAPF and SPF personnel in various school premises during the election. In Kolkata, Jodhpur Park Boys School reported that in two months they received electricity bills of nearly Rs 90,000. Many schools alleged that during the stay of police personnel, lights, fans, halogen lamps and searchlights were used continuously throughout the day and night. Some reported that the water pumps were used for 4-5 hours per day, resulting in huge electricity bills. Schools have already paid these bills from their funds.

Following the state administration’s directive, the School Education department has instructed district inspectors of schools (DI) to gather detailed statements of electricity bills from schools under their jurisdiction. The information is to be submitted through a specified Google form by September 20. “This step should be implemented quickly. We have been hearing about it for a long time, but when will the schools actually get that money? Why is there so much delay?” questioned Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha, an association of school teachers.

Similarly, the Higher Education department has also sought reports from universities and colleges where central forces were sheltered.