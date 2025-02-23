State govt plans Teesta River dredging before monsoon

Jalpaiguri: The state government plans to dredge the Teesta River from Sevoke to Bokali in Maynaguri before the upcoming monsoon. The official announcement is expected soon.

The North-East Division of the Irrigation department submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the dredging project to the state Irrigation department in September last year. The estimated cost is Rs 567 crore, though officials indicate it may increase.

State Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia stated: “We have planned to dredge the Teesta River and are exploring the best approach, whether to handle it ourselves or involve the State Mineral Development and Trading Corporation. The final decision will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister and we will announce the project details soon.”

According to the Irrigation department, sand, gravel and boulders from the Sikkim and Kalimpong hills have been accumulating in the Teesta River for years. The Lonak Lake disaster in Sikkim in October 2023 further added a massive amount of sediment, raising the riverbed significantly.

A field survey by the Chief Engineer of the North-East Division recommended dredging to restore the river’s depth. The 32 km dredging project will target 20 locations between Sevoke and Bokali near Dharampur, removing 20.2 crore cubic meters (7.13 crore metric tons) of sand and boulders.

Officials are examining the quality of the accumulated sand for potential use in construction. The State Mines and Minerals department may oversee the extraction and distribution of the dredged material.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North-East Division of the Irrigation department, highlighted the urgency of the project. “The heavy accumulation of sand and gravel has significantly raised the Teesta riverbed, reducing its water-holding capacity. This has led to water overflowing into unprotected low-lying areas, affecting locations such as Odlabari, Totgaon, Changmari, Laltangbasti, Milanpally, Biren Basti, Paharpur, Basusuba, Domhani, Prem Ganj and Bokali.”

In several areas, sand deposits will be removed up to 400 metres in width and 2.5 feet in depth. While dredging will focus on sand, boulders will also be extracted.

Given the presence of reserved forests, bridges and settlements, the operation will require coordination among the Forest department, Mines and Minerals department, Irrigation department, local police and district administration.