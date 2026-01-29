State govt plans road link, jetty repair in South 24-Parganas

Kolkata: In a bid to improve travel in the district, the West Bengal government has initiated surveys and technical tests for a proposed road project and for renovation work at a river jetty in South 24-Parganas.



According to officials, the state will carry out a geo-technical investigation, traffic survey, drawing and design work, and preparation of a detailed project report for a proposed bituminous road from Jamtala Market, near a bridge, towards Herobhanga Hobir More.

The proposed road stretch falls under Kultali block in South 24-Parganas and passes through several Gram Panchayat areas. The total length of the proposed stretch is around 14 kilometres. The works are being handled by the Sundarban Development Board under the Sundarban Affairs Department. Officials said the department is following standard procedures for planning and evaluation before moving ahead with infrastructure-related decisions in South 24-Parganas.

The surveys will help assess soil conditions along the route, study traffic movement and determine technical requirements for the road. “These studies are necessary before finalising the alignment and design of the road,” an official said, adding that no construction decision can be taken without such assessments.

In addition to the road-related work, the government has also initiated soil testing for the proposed diversion and renovation of the Debipur Ghat jetty on the river Thakuran in South 24-Parganas. The jetty has been described as damaged and silted and is located under Mathurapur II block, within the Raidighi subdivision.

Sources said the soil test is a required step before planning any repair or renovation work at the jetty. The testing will examine ground and riverbed conditions, which are needed for preparing technical designs and estimates.

Both the road survey and the jetty soil testing have been assigned a completion period of 90 days. Officials said the findings from these exercises will be compiled into detailed project reports.

According to sources, such project reports are mandatory before any administrative approval or financial sanction can be considered.

“Only after the reports are examined can further steps be taken,” a source said.