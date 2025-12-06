State govt plans health insurance cover for cooperative bank workers, their families

Kolkata: The Bengal government is moving to extend comprehensive medical protection to employees of the West Bengal State Co-operative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank (WBSCARD Bank), initiating a major group health insurance plan that will cover the institution’s entire workforce and their dependent family members.

Sources confirmed that the bank is gearing up to roll out the scheme, marking a significant welfare push for staff across the cooperative banking network. According to the bank’s notification, the initiative aims to ensure employees receive timely and quality medical support without facing financial stress during emergencies. Describing the plan as an effort to enhance access to healthcare, an official said that the insurance scheme is meant to act as a crucial financial protection layer for staff and their families in the event of any medical exigency.

The proposed coverage spans 75 regular employees, 166 dependent family members, and 19 contractual assistants. Regular employees will be brought under a Rs 5-lakh family floater policy, while contractual workers will receive Rs 2 lakh in annual health cover.

A dedicated Rs 50-lakh corporate buffer is also planned to address exceptional, high-value medical claims, ensuring that severe health emergencies do not remain untreated due to cost constraints, it was learnt.

The policy framework outlined in the expression of interest floated includes provisions for cashless treatment, direct billing with hospitals, and access to both public and private healthcare networks. Coverage extends to hospitalisation, intensive care, day-care procedures, pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment, diagnostic services, ambulance support, and treatment of pre-existing illnesses. A 24×7 helpline is also part of the planned service system for beneficiaries.

Bank officials have noted that employees of all ages will be eligible for inclusion, with scope for addition or deletion of beneficiaries throughout the year on a pro-rata basis. Smooth claims settlement and timely reimbursement were highlighted as essential requirements for agencies participating in the project.

The official said the move reflects the government’s broader effort to strengthen welfare mechanisms in state-linked institutions. Once finalised, the health cover plan will operate for a one-year period, with the option of extension based on performance and mutual agreement.