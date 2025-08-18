State govt plans digital overhaul of BMSSY scheme for workers’ welfare

Kolkata: The Bengal government has initiated a major digital upgrade of its Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana (BMSSY) to streamline pension distribution, financial transactions and welfare services for lakhs of registered workers.

Sources confirmed that a tender has been floated on behalf of the Labour department. The project will focus on designing and deploying a comprehensive e-services platform. The aim is to ensure faster, transparent and more efficient delivery of benefits under BMSSY, which covers workers from the unorganised sector, including those under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) and the West Bengal Transport Workers Social Security Scheme (WBTWSSS).

It was learned that the upgraded system will introduce specialised digital modules for pension management, including family pension benefits, real-time pension records and tools for updating nominee details. A dedicated facility will also handle stoppages, reactivations and escalations of pension cases to reduce the delays faced by beneficiaries.

An official said that to address discrepancies in financial records, the new platform will feature credit and debit adjustment tools, allowing authorised officials to audit and rectify errors in provident fund-related transactions. Automated register generation utilities will create allotment and bill registers linked with scheme-wise and district-wise allocations, helping maintain financial transparency.

Additionally, the government plans to launch a user-friendly beneficiary dashboard compatible with desktops, mobiles and tablets. The dashboard will provide real-time updates, secured access and smooth navigation for workers seeking information on claims, pensions and renewals.

Integration with the State Bank of India’s payment gateway is another highlight of the initiative. This will enable bulk and single payment processing, faster claim settlements and secure digital transactions for pensioners and beneficiaries.

Importantly, the new system will also be designed to be disability-friendly. Features such as screen-reader compatibility, easy keyboard navigation, and clear text contrast will ensure persons with visual or physical impairments can access the services

without difficulty.

The official said the upgrade will not only enhance efficiency but also bring in accountability with audit trails for every financial transaction. Data from older applications will be securely migrated to the new system to ensure continuity for existing beneficiaries.

The project reflects the state’s push to modernise welfare schemes through technology, ensuring that social security benefits reach workers with minimal delays and maximum transparency.