State govt plans ANPR camera surveillance network in Sector V

Kolkata: In a bid to strengthen surveillance and improve traffic management in the city’s IT hub, the state government is set to launch an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) project in Sector V.

Sources said that the initiative is being taken up by the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) through Webel Technology Ltd (WTL) in coordination with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. It is aimed at enhancing public safety and enabling real-time vehicle monitoring through advanced camera-based systems.

It was learnt that as per the project objective, the ANPR initiative seeks to automatically capture and identify vehicle registration numbers at key intersections, helping authorities monitor vehicular movement, detect traffic violations and collect data for analysis and enforcement.

The system will also assist in detecting stolen or suspicious vehicles by matching registration details with police databases. Integrated with the existing Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), it will allow all video feeds, alerts and analytics to be viewed through a single platform at the control room.

As part of the work, high-definition ANPR cameras fitted with infrared illuminators will be installed at four major junctions in Sector V—Benfish (Bihar Warrior Gate), Philips More, the 215A Bus Stand near the post office, and the right turn at the 215A Bus Stand. A total of 15 cameras will be set up across these sites.

The initiative also includes a central control room with an 49-inch ultra high-definition display for 24×7 monitoring and a SAN/NAS-based storage system capable of retaining high-resolution footage for extended periods.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis covering supply, installation, testing, commissioning and three years of post-commissioning maintenance.

Sources confirmed that a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU), jointly managed by WTL and NDITA, will oversee execution and ensure compliance with strict service-level agreements mandating a 24 to 72-hour response window for technical issues and an uptime target exceeding 98 per cent.

Officials said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader smart infrastructure plan, aimed at making Sector V safer, better monitored and more efficient for commuters and law enforcement alike.