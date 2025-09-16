State govt orders weighing scale checks before Kharif procurement

Kolkata: The Food and Supplies department has directed all District Controllers (Food and Supplies) [DCF&S] to ensure that weighing instruments at paddy purchase centres are verified and duly calibrated ahead of the 2025-26 Kharif procurement season, beginning November 1.

The department has already automated procurement through electronic Point of Purchase (e-PoP) devices, which include biometric or IRIS scanners with electronic weighing scales.

“There are sometimes allegations of irregularities in weighing scales when paddy procurement starts every year. This often triggers protests at purchase centres.

The department wants to ensure such situations do not arise this time,” said a Food and Supplies department official. DCF&S have been told to assess the condition of weighbridges at Kisan Mandis used as purchase centres and complete repairs, calibration and stamping by September 20, 2025. All weighbridges will be verified twice a year—by September 20, 2025 and again by March 31, 2026.

The e-PoP devices and weighing scales supplied by the system integrator were verified last year, but since certificates are valid for only one year, renewals are now due. District officials will draw up a camp schedule with the Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology for verification and calibration. These may be held at district or subdivision level, or at godowns, in coordination with the system integrator.

The department has allocated Rs 5,000 for each purchase centre, with a total budget of Rs 38.95 lakh for 604 permanent and 175 mobile centres.

The target for the upcoming Kharif season has been fixed at 68 lakh MT, an official said.