State govt opens 5 drug de-addiction centres in 5 central correctional homes

Kolkata: The Correctional Administration department has come up with five drug de-addiction centres in five central correctional homes. Hospital facilities with 15 beds each for treatment have already received sanction in these five correctional homes and are expected to be functional soon.



The drug de-addiction centres came up in Presidency, Dum Dum, Berhampore, Baruipur and Jalpaiguri; all of which are central correctional homes.

“Many offenders behind bars were found to be drug addicted. When they are in a correctional home and do not get the drug, they experience violent withdrawal symptoms and end up inflicting injuries which need quick medical attention. Taking them to hospitals with security arrangements takes time.

There are cases of fatalities. The de-addiction centres will ensure immediate medical attention for them,” said a Correctional Administration (CA) department official. The CA department introduced such facilities with support and nod from the Social Welfare department.

The CA department initiated this project under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. An NGO with experience in running such centres was roped in for Baruipur and Dum Dum.

Presently, the five centres have started functioning to meet the medicine requirement of the patients. “We have initiated the process of recruiting medical staff for availing hospital facilities in these five centres so that the issue of managing withdrawal symptoms can be addressed,” the official added.

There are 60 correctional homes in the state, including eight central ones, that house some 26,000 odd inmates.