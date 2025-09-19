State govt mulls use of recycled plastic for bricks & paver blocks

Kolkata: State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Kumar Mazumdar on Thursday urged officials of his department to explore the use of bricks and paver blocks made from recycled plastic in civil construction.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop on Plastic Waste Management (PWM), where he also toured an exhibition showcasing various recycled plastic products. At a stall from Moynaguri, Mazumdar came across bricks and paver blocks made entirely of plastic. Impressed, he advised his officials to consult experts on their application in construction, particularly in areas prone to water seepage.

“This is an innovative product — a brick made out of plastic. I was told it costs around Rs 8–9, almost the same as a good quality brick,” Mazumdar said. “Such bricks could be highly useful in embankments or damp-prone constructions, and they would last longer than conventional bricks,” he added.

The minister also emphasised the importance of proper disposal of recycled products, noting that the sustainability of such initiatives would depend on their commercial viability.

Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Becharam Manna and Department Secretary P Ulaganathan were also present.

During the programme, Mazumdar felicitated six best-performing plastic management initiatives.