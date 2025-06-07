State govt mulls steps to tackle hazardous waste crisis at Digha; project aims to eliminate hazardous waste within 15 days

Kolkata: The state government has initiated a critical environmental cleanup to remove approximately 1000 metric tons of legacy contaminated mixed waste from the Digha dump yard. Sources in the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) confirmed that a request for proposal (RFP) was floated for the same to appoint an agency for the project. The project aims to eliminate hazardous waste within 15 days, safeguarding public health and restoring ecological balance in this popular coastal tourist destination. It was learnt that the Digha dumpyard, laden with mixed hazardous materials, poses significant risks to air, water and soil quality, threatening both residents and the region’s vibrant tourism industry. “This initiative is a vital step toward a cleaner, safer Digha,” said a DSDA officer. “The legacy waste endangers our environment and community and we are committed to its swift removal under strict regulatory standards,” it was added.

The project mandates the collection, transportation and disposal of the waste at an authorised Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF), ensuring compliance with environmental guidelines. Central to the initiative is adherence to rigorous environmental standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The selected agency must monitor air quality, groundwater, surface water, odour and noise levels monthly, following Waste Management Rules 2016 and Noise Pollution Rules 2000. The agency will also implement fire safety measures, including firefighting vehicles, to prevent incidents that could release toxic emissions. The waste, which includes contaminated mixed materials, must be disposed of responsibly to prevent further environmental harm, said the official. Byproducts like recyclables, gas or energy generated during processing will be managed by the agency, ensuring hazardous materials such as e-waste and plastics are excluded from inert waste streams. The DSDA has also mandated 24/7 CCTV surveillance and independent verification of waste quantities to ensure transparency and accountability in handling the hazardous materials. “This cleanup aligns with national and state efforts to combat pollution and enhance waste management in ecologically sensitive areas like Digha. The removal of legacy waste is expected to reduce health risks, improve air and water quality and mitigate soil contamination, fostering a healthier environment for residents and visitors,” the official said. Environmentalists and local communities have praised the initiative, viewing it as a crucial step towards preserving Digha’s coastal ecosystem, which attracts thousands of tourists annually.