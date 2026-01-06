State govt moves 26 IPS & WBPS officers

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle, postings of 26 IPS and WBPS cadre officers were changed or modified.

According to an order published by the Police Service Cell of the Home and Hill Affairs department, Anoop Jaiswal, serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Midnapore Range in the rank of Inspector General (IG) has been made the IG, CID, while Arijit Sinha who was the DIG, Midnapore Range has been given the additional charge of DIG, Jangalmahal Battalion. Shrihari Pandey, currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalimpong made the DIG, Intelligence Branch, North Bengal.

Along with him, Sepatu Commissioner (DC), Central of Howrah Commissionerate transferred to the post of DC, Special Branch (SB) in Bidhannagar Commissionerate. Nima Norbu Bhutia, the DC, Traffic of Bidhannagar, has been made the Bidhannagar to Commanding Officer (CO) of State Armed Police (SAP) 10th Battalion. Sujata Kumari Veenapani, the DC Traffic of Howrah, has been made DC Headquarters there, while Asim Khan, the Additional SP of Alipurduar, will replace her. Rakesh Singh, the CO of the 10th battalion, has been appointed DC, East in Siliguri Commissionerate.

The DC, Headquarters of Howrah, Shyamal Samanta has been made the Special Superintendent (SS) in the CID. Makwana Meetkumar Sanjaykumar, currently serving as the Additional SP, Headquarters in the Krishnanagar Police District, has been made the DC, Traffic, Bidhannagar.

The notification also includes postings of Additional SPs, DCs and Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) across the state. Earlier, on November 27, a reshuffle of 40 senior officials of the state police had taken place, including 21 IPS and 19 WBPS officers.