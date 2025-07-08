State govt mandates attendance on July 9 for staff; no leave, ‘dies-non’ for absentees

Kolkata: The state government has made it mandatory for its employees to report for duty on 9 July, the day a 24-hour nationwide strike has been called by various trade unions and organisations.

In a notification issued on Monday, the state Finance department stated that all state government offices, including those receiving grants-in-aid from the state government, shall remain open on 9 July.

“It has been decided that no Casual Leave or any other leave for absence either in the 1st half or in the 2nd half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned day.

It is further notified that absence of employees on that day will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by any of the following grounds like hospitalisation of the employees; bereavement in the family; severe illness and absence continuing prior to July 8, 2025 and employees who had been on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned prior to July 8,” read the notification.

It has been further notified that all heads of offices/controlling authorities concerned will issue a show-cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on July 9, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.

On receipt of a satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on the grounds mentioned above.

“Where the absence is not covered by any of the above-mentioned reasons and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible for the above-mentioned day.

Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action. All courses of action in terms of this order should be

completed by July 31, and a compliance report on action taken should be sent to the Finance department,” the notification reiterated.