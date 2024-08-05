State govt lock horns with Raj Bhavan over Cabinet reshuffle file

Kolkata: Amidst the existing tussle over “withholding assent” for Bills relating to state universities, the state has now locked horns with Raj Bhavan over the alleged withholding of the file relating to the Cabinet reshuffle.

It has come to light from reports that a file relating to a state Cabinet reshuffle has been lying with the Governor for over 15 days.

State government sources said that the delay being caused is unnecessary and is affecting the work of state administration.

It was learnt that on July 18 the state government had sent a letter to the Governor relating to state cabinet reshuffle. However, even on Saturday (August 3) state government sources claimed that no response was received from Raj Bhavan.

State’s Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is learnt to have told the media that it the duty of a Governor to cooperate and help the state government in discharging its administrative duties but in the time of the BJP government, the Governors are instead creating unnecessary conflict to inconvenience the state.

Holding onto an important file which relates to the Cabinet reshuffle is to create problems in the work of state administration. This is not expected of a Governor, Chattopadhyay reportedly remarked.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the secretary, the Governor of West Bengal, and the Ministry of Home Affairs following the state government’s writ petition alleging that the Governor’s is withholding eight Bills relating to University Laws sent to him for assent.

The Bengal government contended that Governor CV Ananda Bose’s refusal to give assent without stating any reason is contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution.

It was submitted that the Governor’s omission threatened to “defeat and subvert” democratic good governance and infringed upon the rights of the people of the state to the welfare measures sought to be implemented through the bills.