State govt launches helplines as two nurses suspected of Nipah infection

Kolkata: The Bengal government has intensified surveillance, contact tracing, and public outreach after two nurses from a private hospital in Barasat, North 24-Parganas, were suspected of being infected with the Nipah virus.

Addressing a Press conference at Nabanna on Monday, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty reportedly said the situation was being closely monitored under the supervision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She urged people not to panic but to remain cautious and follow basic health guidelines.

To assist the public, the state government has activated three helpline numbers — (033) 2333 0180, 98360 46212 and 98747 08858 — for information and reporting of suspected symptoms.

Health department officials said the two nurses, one male and one female, both attached to the same private hospital in Barasat, are in a “very critical” condition and are currently on ventilator support in the isolation ward of the hospital. Preliminary test reports have indicated a possible Nipah virus infection. Their samples have been sent to AIIMS Kalyani and to a central laboratory in Pune for final confirmation.

The Chief Secretary said efforts were underway to determine how the two nurses may have contracted the virus. Contact tracing has been initiated. Surveillance and contact testing are being conducted in North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan and Nadia districts.

Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was present at the briefing. Officials said one of the nurses had recently travelled to Katwa in East Burdwan, where she fell ill and was initially hospitalised before being shifted to Burdwan Medical College and later to Barasat. The second nurse subsequently developed similar symptoms. The Centre has been informed of the situation. Union Health minister JP Nadda has spoken to the Chief Minister and assured all necessary assistance, it was learnt.