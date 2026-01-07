State govt issues fresh fire safety guidelines for private, govt buses

Kolkata: The state government has issued a detailed advisory, laying down fresh safety guidelines, to strengthen fire safety in state-run and private buses, following a series of bus fire incidents reported from different parts of the country, including cases where vehicles caught fire while carrying passengers.

The advisory, issued by the Transport department, aims to pre-empt and prevent the recurrence of such incidents by tightening monitoring, maintenance, training, safety audits, surveillance and emergency preparedness across bus operations. The measures follow deliberations with bus operators, enforcement agencies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on technical, operational and maintenance-related a spects of fire safety.

Under the advisory, all State Transport Undertakings (STUs) have been directed to set up Passenger Safety and Security Cells to carry out periodic reviews of safety and security issues.

These cells will monitor incidents, assess potential risks and recommend preventive and corrective measures. Each STU has also been instructed to frame and implement a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) covering major safety aspects, including fire incidents and road accidents, and to circulate it among operational staff with regular training and sensitisation.

For private passenger transport operators, District Road Safety Committees will constitute similar cells within their jurisdictions, and a uniform SOP for private operators will be prepared by the Transport Directorate in coordination with stakeholders.

The advisory mandates regular mock drills and strict adherence to prescribed maintenance schedules and fitness certification norms. Special emphasis has been placed on buses fitted with electric control units, identified as vulnerable to fire, with operators directed to ensure regular and timely upkeep.

Installation of CCTV cameras has also been advised in a phased manner, beginning with long-distance services. Regular in-house safety audits have been made compulsory for all STU buses, while the Transport Directorate will conduct surprise audits of private buses with the assistance of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (technical). At least one private bus per district per day is to be audited, with defect notices to be issued where shortcomings are found. Citing recent incidents linked to short circuits in electric control units, particularly in BS-IV and BS-VI buses, the advisory asks STUs to move proposals for contractual or permanent engagement of technical manpower against existing vacancies for approval by the competent authority. Private operators have been directed to ensure maintenance through technically qualified personnel, preferably those authorised by OEMs.

The guidelines also call for phased fleet replacement by both state-run and private operators. All new buses are to be fitted with in-built fire control systems and specialised safety equipment, while STUs have been advised to provide fire extinguishers in existing buses and ensure staff are trained in their use.

The department has further stressed capacity building, directing operators to follow structured training calendars to strengthen overall safety preparedness.