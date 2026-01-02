State govt initiates master plan for Jungle Sundari industrial hub

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has begun the formal planning process for developing Jungle Sundari Karmanagari in Purulia, with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) initiating steps to appoint a consultant for preparing a comprehensive master plan and detailed infrastructure designs.

WBIDC sources said the proposed industrial area is spread over about 2,656.88 acres of land located along National Highway-19 in Purulia district. The land has been acquired by the corporation and earmarked for organised industrial development as part of the state’s industrial infrastructure programme.

According to a WBIDC official, the objective of engaging a consultant is to prepare a detailed master plan in line with state government policies and statutory requirements so that the area can be developed in a planned and systematic manner. The focus is on creating core infrastructure to make the site suitable for industrial investment and long-term growth. It was learnt that the planning exercise will involve detailed surveys and studies of the project area, including topographical and contour surveys, collection of land-related data and an assessment of existing facilities in and around the site. A market assessment will also be undertaken to determine the demand and mix of industrial plots.

Based on these studies, the master plan will set out the internal road network, storm-water drainage, water-supply systems, waste-water collection and treatment facilities, utility corridors, power infrastructure, fire-fighting systems and rainwater harvesting arrangements. The WBIDC official said the aim is to ensure that essential services required by industries are built into the design from the outset. In addition to the master plan, the consultant will carry out detailed engineering of infrastructure works and prepare drawings and bills of quantities for roads, drainage, water and sewerage systems, electrification, substations and other common facilities. Separate detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared for different infrastructure components.

The consultant will also assist the corporation in preparing bid documents and evaluating bids for selecting contractors through the e-tendering process. The consultancy work is expected to be completed within 16 weeks from the date of issuance of the work order, excluding the time required for vetting of designs by state government departments. With the initiation of the master planning process, WBIDC has moved Jungle Sundari Karmanagari into the next stage of development, indicating the state government’s intent to develop a fully serviced industrial hub in Purulia, s aid the official.