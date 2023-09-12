State govt hopes to float tender for construction of 7-km flyover before Puja

Kolkata: After obtaining the environmental clearance, the state government is now hoping to float a tender for the construction of a 7-km flyover from Metropolitan on EM Bypass to Mahishbathan in Salt Lake before Durga Puja, this year.



“The environmental clearance for the flyover assumes a lot of significance considering that it will pass adjacent to the East Kolkata Wetlands which is a Ramsar site. We have been constantly pursuing the matter with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and finally we have received the clearance,” a senior official of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA ) said.

KMDA has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the flyover. As proposed, there will be two ramps of the flyover; one downward and one upward in close proximity to one another at GP block in Salt Lake Sector V.

The flyover which will be 66.5 m wide will take a right turn near Nicco Park to terminate at Mahishbathan. The existing flyover, just at the end of Mahisbathan, will then take commuters to New Town.

Primarily, KMDA was supposed to execute the flyover work. However, the state government has handed over the responsibility of construction to the state Public Works Department.

The estimated cost of the project will be above Rs 700 crore. The DPR for the project will be handed over to the state PWD department by KMDA.

The proposed flyover is expected to ease the load of the Chingrighata flyover which is not in a good condition. At present, only small vehicles are allowed on the one way Chingrighata flyover.