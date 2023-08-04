State govt hands over ex-gratia to families of 4 migrant workers

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal government handed over ex-gratia to families of four migrant workers from Maynaguri and Dhupaguri blocks of Jalpaiguri district who had died in the crane collapse incident of Thane, Maharashtra. On Friday, a delegation from the state government visited Maynaguri and Dhupguri, and handed over a check of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.



The delegation consisted of Siliguri Mayor Gautam Dev, SJDA chairman Saurabh Chakraborty along with Rajesh Kumar Singh, vice-chairman of Dhupguri municipality. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is always with the people, especially during difficult times. We have come to Maynaguri and Dhupaguri as per her instructions to hand over cheques,” stated Gautam Deb.

On Monday night, many workers had died after a crane collapsed at Shahpur in Thane district of Maharashtra. Among the deceased were four persons from Jalpaiguri district — Ganesh Roy (43 years) from West Daukimari area of Dhupguri block, Pradeep Roy (34 years) from North Kathulia area, Subrata Sarkar (24 years) and Balaram Sarkar (28 years) from Station Para area adjacent to Charer Bari, in Maynaguri block.

On Friday, the delegation arrived at Ganesh Roy’s house in Dhupaguri’s West Daukimari area around 1 pm where they spoke to the family members.

Dinesh Roy, a family member said: “Ganesh was the sole earning member of the family. This happened suddenly. The dead body arrived on Thursday night.”

The delegation then visited Pradeep Roy’s house and handed over the cheque to Roy’s wife.

The delegation then visited Balaram Sarkar and Subrata Sarkar’s house in Maynaguri. Karthik Shil, a relative of Subrata Sarkar, said: “The Chief Minister of the state has sent financial assistance through a representative. They have also promised to support the family during these difficult times.”