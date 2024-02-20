State govt forms task force for transfer of MGNREGA wages

Kolkata: The state government has constituted a task force for a hassle-free transfer of wages of MGNERGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers in Bengal who have been deprived of their dues by the Centre.

The task force led by P Ulaganathan, secretary of state Panchayats and Rural Development department has three secretary rank officers. The pending wages will start reaching the 24.5 lakh job card holders in the state from February 26, as promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee on February 3, during her dharna on Red Road had declared that she would be clearing dues of 21 lakh job card holders in the state on February 21. However, later after a survey of the job card holders it was revealed that the number of job card holders is actually 24.50 lakh. The banking procedure for the transfer of funds naturally takes some time. So, the transfer will start on February 26.