State govt floats tender for 10-acre land parcel in New Town’s central business district

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated a move to open up a prime 10-acre land parcel in New Town’s central business district to attract large commercial investments and strengthen the township’s role as a key business centre near Kolkata.



Sources confirmed that a tender has been floated by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), which is responsible for planning and developing New Town.

The land parcel is located in the Central Business District (CBD) area, which already houses offices, financial institutions, and other major commercial establishments.

Officials said the move is part of the state’s effort to promote organised commercial development in New Town, which has been developed as a planned urban area.

“The intention is to bring in credible companies that can take up large projects and contribute to economic activity in the area,” an official said.

New Town has emerged as a major urban centre with several landmark projects, including the Eco Park, Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Gate, and cultural hubs such as Rabindra Tirtha and Nazrul Tirtha.

The area has also attracted major corporate investments from companies such as TCS, Wipro, and DLF, sources said.

New Town has been developed with wide arterial roads, proximity to the airport, and expanding Metro connectivity, making it one of the better-connected urban areas around Kolkata.

Sources indicate that the presence of established civic and social facilities has contributed to its appeal among businesses.

According to officials, the proposed development is expected to create jobs at different levels, both during construction and once commercial operations begin.

Increased business activity is also expected to support related services and employment in nearby areas.

Sources said that the process has been structured to ensure transparency, while maintaining clear conditions on land use to prevent misuse or speculative holding of land.

Any final allotment will be subject to necessary government approvals, an official added.

The move builds on the state government’s efforts over the years to position New Town as an important commercial destination in the Kolkata metropolitan region, with officials noting steady interest from investors.