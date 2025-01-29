State govt eyes Rs 4,100 crore Sunderban master plan project

Kolkata: The state government is planning a Rs 4100 crore project with financial assistance from World Bank that will seek to address issues of erosion hazards and salinity faced by residents of 39 islands in Sunderbans in the preliminary stage.

Representatives from nine concerned departments of the state government led by Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Bhunia held a meeting at Gosaba with an expert team from Netherlands and a team from World Bank.

Sunderban area is broadly classified under upper and lower delta. Discussions involved the master plan of the lower delta area. The islands that will come in the first stage of the project are: Namkhana, Mousuni, Sagar, Gosaba, Patharpratima, Chunakhali, Jharkhali, Sonakhali, Basanti, Kumirmari, Maipith, Deulbari, Debipur, Ghoramara, Hasnabad, Hingalganj, Bali, Satjelia, Chotomollakhali etc.

The major problems are the breaching of embankments due to erosion which leads to ingress of saline water. Such water is unfit for drinking, cooking or any other domestic use. It causes damage to the mangrove cover which acts as a shield against natural calamities which is almost an annual event in the Sunderban.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has realised that simple academic discussions will be of no use until some constructive steps are taken for development of Sunderban which is home to nearly 50 lakh people. The Netherlands, renowned for its expertise in hydrology, is offering technical expertise while the World Bank is chipping in with funds,” Bhunia said.

The project involves Rs 4100 crore of which a share of 30 per cent, Rs 1230 crore will be borne by the state government and the rest by World Bank. The minister urged Manish Jain, principal secretary of Irrigation and Waterways department, to take it up at the appropriate level at the Centre with the consent of CM and Chief Secretary for necessary approval for project.