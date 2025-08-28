State govt eyes river tourism, seek’s Kolkata Port’s support

Kolkata: State Tourism minister Indranil Sen on Wednesday announced that the Bengal government will collaborate with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) to promote river tourism in the state.

Addressing the Tourism Conclave organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Sen said: “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to focus on developing river tourism, which has enormous potential. SMPK has already earmarked several projects to boost this sector. We are in discussions with the chairman of SMPK for quick progress. Our government believes in delivering things today, not waiting till tomorrow.”

The address followed that of Rathendra Raman, chairman of SMPK, who outlined ambitious plans for world-class river cruise terminals. He said the riverfront around Kolkata will see enhanced activities and beautification, including dynamic lighting projects for Howrah Bridge and the development of Millennium Park III, an extension of the existing Millennium Park I and II.

Nandini Chakravorty, additional chief secretary of the Home & Hill Affairs and Tourism departments, highlighted Bengal’s growing appeal as a destination for MICE tourism. She added that planned investments in the tourism sector for 2025-26 are Rs 5,710 crore, with 42 luxury star-category hotels expected to come up across the state.

Debjit Dutta, chairman of the Kolkata chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), unveiled the association’s ‘Responsible Tourism Vision 2027,’ aligning with the Conclave’s theme, “Transforming West Bengal Tourism: A Pathway to Sustainable Excellence.”