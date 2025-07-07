State govt eyes green bio-shield against cross-border pollution

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has partnered with the Forest department to push forward its ambitious green bio-shield programme aimed at curbing transboundary air pollution in Kolkata and across the state.

The collaboration comes in the wake of challenges faced by the WBPCB since launching the initiative in September 2023, particularly in acquiring land for plantations. So far, the Board has been able to implement the project over a 7-kilometre stretch in Asaniboni village in Jhargram, where the pilot phase began. “The Forest department has land under its control in the bordering areas, so availability of land will no longer be a problem. This will help accelerate our green bio-shield initiative,” said Kalyan Rudra, chairman of the WBPCB.

A study commissioned by the WBPCB and conducted by IIT Delhi had identified the entry of dust particles from neighbouring states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh—as a major source of pollution in Bengal, contributing to around 53 per cent of the state’s total pollution load. The study also noted that dust from the Indo-Gangetic plains often travels across state borders, significantly worsening air quality in Bengal.

Air quality monitoring data revealed that areas like Hili in South Dinajpur and parts of Bankura—where vehicular movement and industrial activity are minimal—still record relatively high levels of pollution, further indicating that transboundary dust is a significant contributor. “The bio-shield project will also support rural employment by involving local labour. Indigenous plant species will be used to enhance the region’s ecological resilience,” said a WBPCB official. With the onset of the monsoon, the plantation drive has begun in Jhargram and Purulia. It will later expand to Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum, targeting a total coverage of 800 kilometres along the state’s borders.

“The green bio-shield will offer multiple benefits—ecological services, biodiversity promotion, green job generation, micro-climatic improvements and better groundwater recharge,” Rudra said.

Several scientific studies have also called for regional airshed management to address cross-border pollution—especially in Kolkata, where air quality worsens during winter. The bio-shield is a key component of this broader airshed management strategy.