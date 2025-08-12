State govt eyes AI to modernise governance, boost service delivery

Kolkata: To enhance governance, improve service delivery and promote transparency, the state government has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to select firms for developing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions.

“The time has come to recognise the transformative potential of AI, Machine Learning (ML), Big Data Analytics and related technologies to modernise processes and address long-standing administrative challenges. We are seeking to harness AI-driven solutions for four critical use cases—property valuation, digitisation of legacy records, social welfare delivery and internal decision-making,” said a Finance department official.

The department, which plays a key role in financial management, policy formulation and oversight of directorates and schemes, said the initiatives align with the state’s vision of fostering data-driven governance, reducing inefficiencies and enhancing citizen-centric services.

“The Directorate of Registration & Stamp Revenue manages extensive property registration records and valuation processes that require modernisation for accuracy and accessibility.

Similarly, administering over 100 social welfare schemes across departments necessitates a unified, secure and scalable system for beneficiary management. Our internal processes also require streamlined decision-making and knowledge preservation to optimise resources,” the official added.

A Nabanna official said several states have already adopted such technologies and clarified that Bengal’s initiative is being taken up as a pilot project.

The four AI use cases for which EOI has been sought are: an Enterprise AI Model for a scientific framework of valuation assessment to develop a dynamic, data-driven model for equitable and transparent valuation of immovable properties using diverse datasets, predictive analytics and geospatial tools; digitisation of old registration records and AI-driven chain deed preparation to convert legacy handwritten Bengali registration records, extract metadata and automate chain deed preparation and mutation processes using AI, ML and computer vision; a Unified Social Registry for enhanced delivery of welfare services and a Finance department Enterprise AI Model for file analysis and decision-making.

The Finance department has invited reputed firms with expertise in AI, ML and related technologies to propose solutions. Post selection, firms will develop Proofs of Concept (PoCs), after which successful developers may be onboarded to create full-fledged AI solutions. Firms may apply for one or more use cases. The detailed EOI is available on the Finance Department’s website.